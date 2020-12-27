Playkey Price Tops $0.0072 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $109,048.02 and approximately $44,828.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playkey has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Playkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00045704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00291033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00029721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.79 or 0.02109489 BTC.

Playkey Profile

PKT is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

