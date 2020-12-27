PlayFuel Price Tops $0.0436 (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One PlayFuel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $21.79 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00047812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00296615 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $561.41 or 0.02073556 BTC.

PlayFuel Token Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

