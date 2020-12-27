Pivot Token (PVT) Market Cap Hits $808,716.93

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $808,716.93 and $193,164.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

