Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Shares of QSR opened at C$77.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.66 billion and a PE ratio of 42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$36.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.97.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.693 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.71%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

