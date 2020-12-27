Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PXD. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.45.

PXD stock opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $16,732,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $622,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

