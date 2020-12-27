Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $1,019.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00029651 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00401993 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00031627 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002304 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 112.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.90 or 0.01291468 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,060,283 coins and its circulating supply is 423,799,847 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

