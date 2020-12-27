PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 292,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 302,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period.

There is no company description available for PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.