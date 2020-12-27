Phore Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25,859.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $25,859.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000417 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002533 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004870 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,905,705 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

