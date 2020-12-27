Phantasma Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, Bitbns and Bilaxy. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $182,247.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,526.56 or 1.00078984 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018328 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013201 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000531 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00050948 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitbns and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

