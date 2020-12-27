PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.58.
Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $21.21.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth about $8,717,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 534,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 230,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
