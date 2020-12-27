PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.58.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $21.21.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth about $8,717,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 534,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 230,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

