Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Perrigo posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Perrigo by 12.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 6.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 72.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Perrigo by 84.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.15. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.