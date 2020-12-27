PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $652.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in PC Connection by 10.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PC Connection by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

