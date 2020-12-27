PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.
NASDAQ CNXN opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86.
In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in PC Connection by 10.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PC Connection by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
