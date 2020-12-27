Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.
PAYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.69.
NASDAQ PAYX opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70. Paychex has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Paychex by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Paychex by 29.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $4,658,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
