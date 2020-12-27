Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.69.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70. Paychex has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Paychex by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Paychex by 29.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $4,658,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

