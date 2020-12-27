ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches Market Cap of $434,235.29

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 15% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $434,235.29 and $13.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,762.06 or 0.99968346 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013618 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000513 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00053968 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.