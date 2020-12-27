Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 9,029 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 84.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in VMware were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in VMware by 4,464.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after buying an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $296,294,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of VMware by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $346,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,981 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,744,000 after acquiring an additional 552,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after buying an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $475,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,511 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,859. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $142.90 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $163.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.57 and a 200 day moving average of $99.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.92.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

