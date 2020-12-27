Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,376 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tata Motors by 5,330.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 975,187 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 25.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,221,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after buying an additional 247,208 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the second quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 379,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 142,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTM. BidaskClub cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:TTM opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.28. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $14.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

