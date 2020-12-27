Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.11% of SuRo Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth about $163,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth about $177,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SuRo Capital by 176.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 166,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSSS stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $249.92 million, a P/E ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 440.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is currently -132.65%.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $735,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 244,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,518.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 17,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $180,842.13. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 98,434 shares of company stock worth $977,123. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

