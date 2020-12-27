Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in 51job during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

JOBS stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.94 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.80.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $133.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

