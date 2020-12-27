Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $236,000 in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 22.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

