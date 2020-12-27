Paloma Partners Management Co Has $211,000 Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 60,721 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEO. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,995,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AEO stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.40. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

