Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ørsted A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of DNNGY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,683. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $65.80.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

