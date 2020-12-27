Ormeus Cash Hits Market Cap of $3.11 Million (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $150,459.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.00489690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

Ormeus Cash (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

Ormeus Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

