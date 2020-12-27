Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 5,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
About Orkla ASA
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.
