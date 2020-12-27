Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 5,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

