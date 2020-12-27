Orion Protocol Price Reaches $2.23 (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00008158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.95 million and $4.15 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00126123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.00 or 0.00636213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00154287 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00319853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00085530 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,560,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.