Orion Protocol (ORN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.15 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $36.95 million and $4.15 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00008158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00126123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.00 or 0.00636213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00154287 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00319853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00085530 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,560,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

