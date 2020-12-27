OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Reaches $0.0110

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $498,129.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00041859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00287452 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00030714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015053 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.