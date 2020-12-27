One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised One Liberty Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

OLP opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $401.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.60. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 33.46%. Research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 138,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLP. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

