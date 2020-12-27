OmiseGO (OMG) Market Cap Reaches $243.84 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009071 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00329209 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.network

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.