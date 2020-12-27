OKB (OKB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $105.90 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $6.11 or 0.00022908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a market cap of $366.69 million and approximately $105.90 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00042053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00031397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00286276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

