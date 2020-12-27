Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.51.

OII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

OII stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. 396,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,100. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $439.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 143,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 115,690 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

