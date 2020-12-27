Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59). 143,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 479,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273.50 ($3.57).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 265.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 243.48. The stock has a market cap of £515.75 million and a P/E ratio of 7.68.

In other Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) news, insider Fiona Beck acquired 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £29,696 ($38,798.01).

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

