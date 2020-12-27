Nyerium Price Hits $0.0003 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $8,678.60 and approximately $38.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00021209 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001243 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,659,296 coins and its circulating supply is 31,774,668 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

