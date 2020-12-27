Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Shares Down 0.1%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 19,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 66,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 618,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 92,877 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 195,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

