Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Shares Down 0.1%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 19,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 66,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
