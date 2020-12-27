Nuggets 24 Hour Volume Hits $136.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $617,746.09 and $136.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00126330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00633688 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00155191 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00328602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00057165 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016160 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

