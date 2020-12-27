NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.54

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $12.63. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 116,326 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 26.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

