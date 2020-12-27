Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.80 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOKIA. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.68 ($4.33).

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

