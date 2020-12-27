Nimiq Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. Nimiq has a market cap of $18.09 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,711.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.26 or 0.02587900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.71 or 0.00478101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.66 or 0.01290335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00602985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00254186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00021986 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,815,190,989 coins and its circulating supply is 7,071,440,989 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.