Nexo (NEXO) Reaches Market Cap of $328.70 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Nexo has a market cap of $328.70 million and $17.53 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nexo has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002143 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Fatbtc, Bancor Network and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nexo

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, YoBit, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Allbit, Fatbtc, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

