Newton Coin Project (NCP) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including cfinex, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and TradeOgre. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $27,694.42 and approximately $3.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

