Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Get Nephros alerts:

OTCMKTS:NEPH opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $79.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.85. Nephros has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 56.37% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nephros stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,015 shares during the quarter. Nephros accounts for about 1.1% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned about 3.42% of Nephros worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nephros (NEPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.