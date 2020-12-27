Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Receives $6.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.56.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neovasc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Neovasc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the period. 14.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

