Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Ayr Strategies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Ayr Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.