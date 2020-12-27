Nebulas (NAS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.62 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Allcoin, OKEx and BCEX. Nebulas has a market cap of $15.82 million and $1.62 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00040652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00277936 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00028502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014493 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

NAS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,231,030 coins and its circulating supply is 57,695,508 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, BCEX, Binance, Gate.io, LBank, Huobi, OKEx and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

