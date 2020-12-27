Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NAVB) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVB) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 57,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 636,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NAVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.