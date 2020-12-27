Native Utility Token (NUT) Price Tops $23.80 on Top Exchanges

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Native Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $23.80 or 0.00089162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Native Utility Token has a market cap of $23.40 million and approximately $775.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Native Utility Token has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Native Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00127479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019989 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00193513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00631241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00326695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00057244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00087481 BTC.

Native Utility Token Profile

Native Utility Token launched on February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official website for Native Utility Token is eosdt.com . Native Utility Token’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

Native Utility Token Token Trading

Native Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Native Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Native Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Native Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Native Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.