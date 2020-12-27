National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Get National Bankshares alerts:

NKSH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

NKSH opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $205.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 473.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $126,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.