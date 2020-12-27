National Bank Financial Lowers Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$20.25.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQX. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.