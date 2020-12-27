MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.16

MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and traded as low as $9.78. MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 26,042 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.47.

About MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail Websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, health and beauty products, and homeware items.

