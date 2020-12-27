MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

MVP stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57. MVP has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Get MVP alerts:

About MVP

MVP Holdings Inc engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MVP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.