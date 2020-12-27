MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 437,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 62.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 9.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 109.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 34.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 192.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 909,750 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

NYSE:MSGN opened at $13.59 on Friday. MSG Networks Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $770.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

